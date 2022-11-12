Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,273 in the last 365 days.

Re: Closure - VT Route 78 in Highgate

Vermont Route 78 in Highgate near Morris Drive has been reopened. Please drive carefully.


Tracy Callahan

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: (802)878-7111

Fax: (802)878-3173

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, November 11, 2022 6:23 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Closure - VT Route 78 in Highgate

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 78 in Highgate, near Morris Dr, is currently closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash.  This is east of Highgate Center, between Route 207 and the Franklin Road.

 

Estimates on the duration of the closure and details of the crash are not currently known.  Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

 

You just read:

Re: Closure - VT Route 78 in Highgate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.