Mirriad Names Karen Magnani Vice President of Sales, US

Virtual Product Placement Company Delivers In-Content Video Experiences at Scale for AdvertisersNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company powered by Academy Award-winning AI technology, today announced the appointment of Karen Magnani as the new Vice President of Sales, US. Magnani will co-lead US sales efforts, focusing on forging new brand and agency relationships and growing current clients with a focus on expanding performance and programmatic adoption for in-content advertising.
“The growth opportunity for dynamic in-content advertising is incredible. Brands and media companies are just starting to understand the potential to create new advertising inventory that not only performs better, but also provides an improved and viewer preferred experience,” said Karen Magnani, VP of Sales, US at Mirriad. “Mirriad brings cutting-edge technology, including programmatic capabilities that create the ability to scale like never before. I am thrilled to join the team and bring Mirriad’s solutions to more advertisers and media companies.”
A powerhouse media sales veteran, Mangani comes to Mirriad with three decades of media experience that spans traditional linear television as well as the emergence of digital channels, programmatic technology and CTV. Mangani was most recently the EVP Investment & Commercial Strategy at APEX, a global trading entity within Publicis Media that identifies new ways to deliver guaranteed value to clients. Previously, Mangani spent more than 19 years at Fox Networks Group, where she had several key roles across Ad Sales and Revenue Yield Management. As SVP of Ad Sales, her focus was in creating partnership opportunities for clients utilizing the full breadth of Fox Entertainment and Sports. Earlier in her career, Magnani was a Senior Partner on the National Investment team at J Walter Thompson.
“Karen has a unique understanding of what it takes to not only grow a new advertising channel, but to implement innovative technology and analytics to maximize the performance of that channel. With her incredible experience as some of the world’s largest media and agency organizations, Karen brings a network of relationships and a depth of leadership that will help Mirriad revolutionize in-content advertising for the US,” said Mark Melvin, EVP America’s at Mirriad.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.
