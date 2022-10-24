Governor’s Award for a Smart Project presented to Bellevue

Last week, Commerce was provided an opportunity to share in the success of one of our partners. Standing with the Bellevue city council, Valerie Smith, our deputy managing director in Growth Management Services, presented the Governor’s Smart Projects Award to the City of Bellevue for their amazing work on a Mobility Implementation Plan. The plan accommodates growth and improves regional connectivity, allowing Bellevue to pursue a transportation vision for their future. The Governor’s Smart Community Awards annually recognize local governments and their partners for their work to shape future growth, economic vitality and quality of life in their communities.