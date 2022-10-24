Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette’s Weekly Schedule: October 24, 2022

Monday, October 24 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the SC 50 Fastest Growing Companies Award Ceremony, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 27 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will visit Schaeffler for Manufacturing Month, Schaeffler, 308 Springhill Farm Road, Fort Mill, S.C.

Thursday, October 27 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the SustainSC Inaugural Sustainability Symposium, Central Energy, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 17, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 17, 2022, included:

Monday, October 17

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Propeller Club State of the Port Luncheon, Charleston, S.C

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the groundbreaking of the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, North Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, October 18

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the ribbon cutting of E.A. Sween, Hodges, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, State House grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, October 19

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended an announcement event at BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Thursday, October 20

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Groundbreaking for Patriots Annex in Mt. Pleasant hosted by Patriots Point Development and Bennett Hospitality, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended 2022 Biennial American Pilots’ Association Convention and presented the Order of the Palmetto for Whit Smith, Charleston, S.C.

Sunday, October 23

Gov. McMaster attended the PGA Tour’s The CJ Cup, Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, S.C.

3:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:50 PM: Agency meeting.

4:15 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

5:10 PM: Economic development meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the closing ceremonies and trophy presentation, Congaree Golf Course, Ridgeland, S.C.