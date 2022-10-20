Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,553 in the last 365 days.

WV's Early Voting Period Begins on Wednesday, Oct. 26

Charleston, W.Va​ - ​ All 55 counties offer early voting for those eligible voters wanting to cast a ballot in person prior to Election Day. A registered voter can vote early at any early voting location in their county.

According to Secretary Warner, early voting runs from October 26th thru Saturday, November 5th. The county courthouse or its annex in each county serves as an early voting location. Many of the state's counties also offer additional community voting locations. A complete list of community voting locations can be found at GoVoteWV.com, viewed on the Interactive Map for Voting Precincts and Districts at GoVoteWV.com, or by calling the local county clerk's office.

During weekdays, early voting will take place at the same time that the county's courthouse is open. On Saturdays, early voting locations will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Warner encourages voters to check their registration status at GoVoteWV.com and contact their county clerk with any questions before they go to vote. In addition, he encourages citizens to be educated voters before they cast a ballot. Sample Ballots for the November 8th General Election can be found at GoVoteWV.com.

The General Election ballot also includes four constitutional amendments for voters to consider. A summary and full text of each amendment can also be found at GoVoteWV.com.

"The General Election is upon us, and thousands of registered West Virginia voters will vote early," Warner said. "We ask citizens to be mindful of our election laws and to report any irregularities that they may see or experience."

Citizens are also asked to report any possible irregularities or election fraud directly to the WV Secretary of State's Office or their County Clerk. Citizens can call 877-FRAUD-WV to make a report. They can also participate in the WVSOS "See Something, TEXT Something!" initiative. This allows a citizen to take a photo of a potential violation and text it directly to our investigations unit. To use the text-to-report technology, text "WV" to 45995.​

You just read:

WV's Early Voting Period Begins on Wednesday, Oct. 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.