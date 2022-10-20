Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,568 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: Orange County Judge M. Marc Kelly

When courtrooms closed in March 2020 because of COVID, Harbor Justice Center was one of the first courthouses in the state to come up with a plan for safely holding jury trials. “The wheels of justice have turned more slowly during the pandemic but they were still turning in Orange County,” said Kelly, who reopened his court three months later and tried roughly 70 cases during the period when restrictions were in place.

You just read:

Judicial Profile: Orange County Judge M. Marc Kelly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.