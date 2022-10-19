RE: Traffic delays - I89 south in Williston
Roadway is back open in both directions.
Thank you for your patience!
Drive carefully!
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 8:03 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic delays - I89 south in Williston
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The left-hand lane of Interstate 89 south, near mile-marker 85, is blocked due to a vehicle crash. This is in Williston, just before Exit 12. As a result of the lane being closed, there’s a significant traffic back-up prior to the crash, causing delays between exits 13 & 12. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please be patient and drive carefully.