RE: Traffic delays - I89 south in Williston

Roadway is back open in both directions.

Thank you for your patience!

Drive carefully!

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 8:03 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic delays - I89 south in Williston

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The left-hand lane of Interstate 89 south, near mile-marker 85, is blocked due to a vehicle crash. This is in Williston, just before Exit 12. As a result of the lane being closed, there’s a significant traffic back-up prior to the crash, causing delays between exits 13 & 12. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please be patient and drive carefully.