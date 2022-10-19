Organic Pet Food Market Valuation Worth $29.2 billion by 2031, Grow At a CAGR of 4.8% | Top Manufacturers

Some of the factors propelling the growth of the global organic pet food market include the rise in e-commerce sales.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organic Pet Food Market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. Pet food that carries the organic label must adhere to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) requirements and be natural. Animals fed organic pet food benefit from greater general health, less digestive issues, fewer skin allergies and aliments, better quality of life, and other health benefits. The organic pet food market demand is growing globally as a result of evolving family structures and lifestyles that result in smaller pets and more pet ownership globally.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The major players analyzed for global organic pet food industry are Avian Organics, Biopet Australia, Cargill, Diamond Pet Foods, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Harrison’s Bird Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Lily’s Kitchen, Mars Inc., Natural Pet Food Group, Nestle, Newman’s Own, Oxbow Animal Health, Party Animal, and PetGuard.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive and negative impact on the organic pet food market growth. The supply chain disruption had a negative impact, while the increase in adoption of pets had a positive impact on the organic pet food market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The region that dominated the global organic pet food market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region's growing urbanization and connectivity projects are major drivers of the organic pet food market.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By pet type, the dogs segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $8,562.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13,189.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

By food type, the dry food segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,317.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9,563.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

Depending on sales channel, the specialized pet shops segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,808.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10,327.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $6,402.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9,549.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which controls the proper listing of names, order, and format of declared components on the packaged product, implemented an ingredient declaration after seeing the deaths of some pets from eating tainted food. A standardized set of labels on packaging was developed in accordance with FDA and Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) regulations following a significant number of pet food recalls. In addition, manufacturing companies must submit harmful food ingredients during investigations to rapidly identify the contaminants, in accordance with the Human and Pet Food Safety Act. Furthermore, according to the Food and Drug Administration, all additives like as flavors, preservatives, and colors must be approved before final products can be produced. The introduction of such elements would lessen their impact in upcoming years.

