Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size is estimated to reach USD 327.3 BN by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3%

The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among consumers has fueled the market's expansion for nutraceutical ingredients.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝗡𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝗜𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝗠𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝗦𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟔𝟑.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟐𝟕.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Amway Corporation

AOR Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Incorporated, Danone

EID Parry

General Mills

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Innophos

Matsun Nutrition

Mead Johnson

Nestle SA

Natrol

Royal DSM

Valensa International.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

1) By type, the probiotics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $52,725.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $102,175.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

2) By form, the dry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $92,372.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $179,258.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

3) Depending on application, the functional food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $63,634.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127,635.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4%.

4) Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $55,573.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $105,076.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝟭:𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝟮:𝗘𝗫𝗘𝗖𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗬

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝟯:𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Market Share Analysis

3.8.Value Chain Analysis

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝟰: 𝗡𝗨𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗞𝗘𝗧, 𝗕𝗬 𝗧𝗬𝗣𝗘

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Probiotics

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Vitamins

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Minerals

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Proteins

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.5.4 Proteins Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Sub-Type

4.5.4.1 Plant proteins Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4.2 Animal proteins Market size and forecast, by region

4.6 Dietary fibers

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country

𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 -https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

