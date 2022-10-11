Haddock Market Size is projected to reach $ 1,123.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

Growing demand for processed seafood, increase in awareness of health benefits regarding haddock, and rise in production of the haddock.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haddock is considerably popular among seafood consumers, owing to its high protein, low mercury, and low-calorie content. It is majorly found in North Atlantic Ocean and associated seas. A number of local names are occasionally used for the haddock in different parts of Britain. Local names that have at sometimes been used for haddock include: adag, attac, haddie, luckenar, nockie, peterfish, pipe, poot, pout, rawn, and roan. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔𝟕𝟗.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $ 𝟏,𝟏𝟐𝟑.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted the haddock market growth. In addition, owing to COVID-19, production activities were temporarily shut down, which consequently lowered export and import activities. Furthermore, reduced demand from the food services sector has majorly and adversely impacted the haddock market in 2020. As foodservice units in the U.S. and Europe are starting to re-open, demand is expected to improve.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The haddock market was valued at $679.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 1,123.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

By type, the smoked segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the food service segment was valued at $125.7 million, accounting for 18.5% of the global haddock market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $208.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Channel Fish Processing

Channel Seafoods International

CTLE Seafood, Inc.

Holmes Seafood

Hottlet Frozen Foods

Marz Seafood

Ocean More Foods Co., Limited

Polar Seafood Greenland A/S

Seacore Seafood Inc.

The Fish Company

Easy availability of haddock, despite being rarely produced and growing awareness regarding nutritional value and health benefits are expected to propel demand for haddock during the forecast period. For instance, haddock is a significant source of omega-3 fatty acids, which supports heart health. Omega-3 may also have benefits for skin health, preventing conditions such as dermatitis.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Region wise, the Asia-Pacific Haddock market is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to growing demand for ready to eat and cook seafood and rise in disposable income. People have become more aware of newer types of products and offerings, which have raised consumer awareness and understanding.

Owing to increased health concerns about negative consequences of excessive red meat eating, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to see a major increase in demand for smoked and frozen haddock in the future. People in the country are increasingly turning to seafood to meet their protein needs.

According to the haddock market analysis, on the basis of type, the frozen segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $221.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $362.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Frozen haddock are freeze processed, which help in inhibiting bacterial formation in haddock and increase its shelf life. Increase in export and import activities of the frozen haddock from haddock producing countries including Canada, Norway, China, and Ireland are expected to contribute toward growth of the market through the frozen segment. Frozen haddock is majorly chosen category of haddock for export and import, owing to its convenience and longer shelf life.

