Organic Honey Market Expected to Reach $1,060.40 Million by 2030 - Allied Market Research

Organic Honey Market Report 2022: Industry Trends, Manufacturing Process, Business Plan, Cost and Revenue 2030

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organic Honey is produced from the pollen of organically grown plants, and without chemical miticides to treat the bees. Buying organic honey ensures that consumers can avoid contact with pesticides that may be sprayed on or near the plants visited by honeybees. The demand for organic honey has gained traction, owing to increase in awareness to be healthy among consumers is further giving a boost the organic honey market. The global organic honey market was valued at $605 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,060.40 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50%.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the organic honey market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the organic honey market size from 2020

to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis, the market size, and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing organic honey market opportunities.

• The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the organic honey market.

• The market player positioning analysis facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the

organic honey industry.

Key Players:

The players operating in the global organic honey market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the organic honey market include-

• Barkman Honey

• LLC

• Dabur Ltd

• GloryBee Inc.

• Heavenly Organics

• LLC

• Little Bee Impex

• Nature Nate’s Honey Co.

• McCormick & Company

• Madhava Honey LTD

• Rowse Honey Ltd

• Dutch Gold Honey Inc.

There is also an increase in number of product launches in different flavors, types, and packs. Such factors coupled with rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits of using organic honey will increase honey imports. For instance, Dabur Honey, one of the honey producers in India has launched organic honey in two flavors—Chocolate and Strawberry. In addition, organic honey can be used in wide medical treatment as well as prominent member of household remedy. 24 Mantra Organic’s latest range of Organic Honey Infusions helps build immunity and overall health, 24 Mantra Organic’s latest infused range is available in four different variants where organic honey is infused with tulsi, neem, turmeric, and ginger.

Regional Insights:

The organic honey market is segmented on the basis of type, application, packaging and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into natural alfalfa, buckwheat, wild flower, clover and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, households and others. The packaging segment is categorized into glass jar, bottle, tub and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Table Of Content:

• CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

• 1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

• 1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

• CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

• 2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

• CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

• 3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

• 3.2.1.Top investment pockets

• 3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.COVID-19 impact on Organic Honey Market

3.5.Market dynamics

• 3.5.1.Drivers

• 3.5.1.1.Increase in Consumer spending on health

3.5.1.2.Increase in utilization of honey in drugs and health products

• 3.5.2.Restraints

• 3.5.2.1.Rising concern of purity of the product

3.5.2.2.Increasing in the local players in the market

• 3.5.3.Opportunities

• 3.5.3.1.Increase in urbanization

• CHAPTER 4:ORGANIC HONEY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

• 4.1.Overview

• 4.1.1.Market size and forecast

• 4.2.Alfalfa

• 4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast

4.2.3.Market analysis, by country

• 4.3.Buckwheat

• 4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast

4.3.3.Market analysis, by country

• 4.4.Wild Flower

• 4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast

4.4.3.Market analysis, by country

• 4.5.Clover

• 4.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2.Market size and forecast

4.5.3.Market analysis, by country

• 4.6.Others

• 4.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2.Market size and forecast

4.6.3.Market analysis, by country

Toc Continue….

