Worldwide Demand For Red Wine Market Is Grow At An Impressive 5.4% CAGR Through 2028

New wine procuts such as organic and sustainable wines are being introduced in the market and are likely to shape the wine market in the coming years.

The best Red Wine is an alcoholic beverage which is produced by fermenting the dark grapes and the color of the red wine vary from light to dark depending over the acid present in the wine. The color of the wine determines the age of the red wine. The darker the color the older the wine; this occurs due to the reaction between the molecules present in the wine due to aging. The red wine market size was valued at $182.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $278.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Key Players:

• Carlyle Group

• Brown-Forman

• Campari Group

• Castel Winery Plc.

• Caviro sca

• Constellation Brands, Inc.

• Rémy Cointreau

• The Wine Group

• Treasury Wine Estates

• Viña Concha y Toro

Regional Analysis:

The red wine market is segmented on the basis of product type, pricing, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into cabernet sauvignon wine, merlot wine, syrah/shiraz wine, and others. By pricing, the market is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into on-trade and off-trade. Region wise the market is categorized into North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Portugal. and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Recent years have seen consumer inclination toward organic, natural, and GMO free products. As a result, demand for organic red wine has gained huge popularity particularly in the last few years. Leading players are continuously upgrading their product offerings with organic and Non-GMO certified wine thus fostering the red wine market growth. For instance, Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs unveiled organic red wine. These wines are USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO Project verified red wine made without any chemicals or fillers.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By product type, the cabernet sauvignon segment will remain the mostly demanded red wine in the market, and is expected to gain market share in

the coming years.

• By distribution channel, the off trade segment is the dominating segments for Red wine and it is expected to gain market share in the coming years.

• By region, Europe dominates in terms of the global Red wine market share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

• Red wine market trends are inclining more towards organic and biodynamic red.

The red wine industry faces multiple challenges including but not limited to consumer shift toward the wine alternatives. Few decade back the consumers used to be either the wine consumer or the beer consumer but with the change in tradition and consumption pattern due to the broader societal change consumers are now preferring all types of alcohol beverages depending on the time and occasion.

Key Market Segments

By Type

• Cabernet Sauvignon wine

• Merlot wine

• Syrah/ Shiraz

• Others

By Pricing

• Mass

• Premium

By Distribution Channel

• On-trade

• Off-trade

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Portugal

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

