Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,181 in the last 365 days.

Wood County Voter Sentenced for Election Fraud

​​Charleston, W.Va – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is announcing another conviction for election fraud referred for prosecution by his Investigations Division.

On August 29, 2022, defendant Kathryn Nestor of Vienna appeared before Wood County Magistrate Jody Purkey and entered a plea of no contest to the misdemeanor charge of False Swearing in violation of West Virginia Election Code § 3-9-3.

The charge stemmed from an incident where the defendant signed the names of others, without authority, upon a mayoral candidate’s nomination petition for the 2020 Vienna Municipal Election.

Persons seeking nomination to become a candidate through the use of a nomination petition must obtain a certain number of signatures from registered voters in the political division for which they seek nomination to have their name placed on the ballot.

The certificates must be personally signed by registered voters in their own handwriting. According to public records, Nestor signed the names of other persons in Wood County, without their permission, to a mayoral candidate’s nomination petition.

"No violation of our election law is insignificant," said Secretary Warner. "My office will continue to work closely with our municipal clerks and our county clerks to investigate and pursue the prosecution of any person who attempts to cheat in any election."

Nestor was sentenced to 10 days in jail, which the Magistrate suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, and a $50.00 fine.

According to Warner, it is a misdemeanor crime in West Virginia for a person to knowingly make a false statement or representation in any declaration required by the Election Code.

With the 2022 General Election scheduled for November 8, 2022, citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or irregularities to the Secretary of State’s Office. Citizens can call ​877-FRAUD-WV to make a report, or participate in the "See Something, TEXT Something!" initiative. This allows a citizen to file a complaint quickly using their cell phone, and even submit photos of a potential violation directly to our Investigations Unit. To use the text-to-report technology, text "WV" to 45995.

You just read:

Wood County Voter Sentenced for Election Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.