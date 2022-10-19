Audigent and Fyllo Partner to Give Advertisers Access to 65 Million Frontline Consumers Who Shape and Move Markets
Fyllo’s Infused Audience segments are now available across Audigent’s suite of next-generation private marketplacesNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data identity, curation, and activation platform, and Fyllo, the leading platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions to drive new growth, have announced a partnership that makes Fyllo’s unique, high-value purchase data available within Audigent’s suite of curated PMPs.
Fyllo's offline, second-party purchase data helps advertisers identify and reach previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers. Cannabis and CBD consumers are progressive shoppers, often serving as influential first-movers, which makes them the ideal audience for marketers across everyday consumer categories. Fyllo's Data Marketplace allows brands and agencies to create stronger connections with these progressive consumers.
Audigent’s next-generation curated marketplaces – including SmartPMPs™, ContextualPMPs™, and CognitivePMPs™ – are revolutionizing how data gets actioned and optimized across programmatic media channels. Curating data directly against inventory from the supply side, Audigent pairs first-party audiences from publishers and leading data providers with premium inventory across CTV, video, display and mobile channels to deliver data-enriched PMPs to media buyers and brands. Using its robust automation, AI/ML stack, and curation team, Audigent applies real-time feedback from its partners to optimize campaigns in flight and drive value and performance for buyers. Through the Fyllo partnership, advertisers can access Fyllo’s Data Marketplace, its next-generation retail offering and contextual insights from Semasio, now a Fyllo company.
“Fyllo brings unique, highly sought-after data sets to the marketplace,” said Drew Stein, CEO and founder of Audigent. “Their progressive audiences and scale, combined with our PMP delivery and optimization will no doubt fuel customer growth strategies for many of our brand and media agency partners and help them tap into new markets efficiently.”
“This is a unique combination of two companies looking toward the future of programmatic advertising,” said Steve Katelman, Chief Partnership Officer at Fyllo. “Fyllo’s audiences represent the first-movers driving high-growth industries. Audigent has access to unique first-party insights that unlock an unprecedented combination of curation and cookie-free targeting. These are the solutions advertisers need to continue growing through uncertain times.”
In early 2022, Audigent launched the ad industry’s first cookieless identity-based header bidding solution powered by its Hadron ID™. The company has also partnered with Epsilon, Comscore and TransUnion, allowing advertisers to leverage these leading data sources within Audigent’s PMPs.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Fyllo
Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions provide the tools, data and integrations needed to drive new growth with speed and scale. Powered by a leading data ecosystem and regulatory database, Fyllo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to stay competitive and compliant.
In 2022 Fyllo acquired Semasio, a pioneer in unified targeting, enabling digital marketers to seamlessly combine audience, contextual and brand fit solutions into one targeting strategy, both on the buy and the sell-side. The company is active in approximately 50 countries and its semantic analysis engine supports more than 30 languages.
Rich Cherecwich
Off the Record Media, LLC
rich@offtherecordmedia.net