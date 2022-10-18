Mirriad Wins AdExchanger Awards For Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology
Virtual Product Placement Company Delivers In-Content Video Experiences at Scale for AdvertisersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company powered by Academy Award-winning AI technology, today announced that the company is a winner of the 2022 AdExchanger Awards for Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology. The win was announced at the Programmatic I/O awards gala in New York City on October 17. The prestigious award signals the emergence of virtual product placement as a scalable, programmatic advertising category.
Mirriad creates and delivers virtual product placement and in-content advertising campaigns at scale. The groundbreaking technology digitally places brands into the content the world watches every day, all post-production, enabling brands like Lexus to create and deliver campaigns with ease and at huge scale. Recent research with Kantar shows that audiences prefer in-content advertising 7x more than TV spots, and that combining the two types of advertising creates overall performance lift including ad awareness (+10 ppt), favorability (+5 ppt), and consideration (+5 ppt) when compared to Kantar norms.
“Virtual product placement is an important and growing advertising segment. Mirriad’s innovative, AI-driven approach gives brands what they need to succeed. We are thrilled that AdExchanger recognizes Mirriad for our approach, creating compelling, post-production placements at scale on the world’s best content,” said Stephan Beringer, CEO at Mirriad.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.
