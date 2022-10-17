Submit Release
Urban Agriculture Matching Grants Announced

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced today that six projects will receive funding through the Urban Agriculture Matching Grant. The competitive grant program will provide up to $20,000 per project to address expenses associated with urban agriculture.

Eligible projects may include introducing a new crop or product to an area, expanding the use of an agricultural product, or adding value to agricultural products. Projects that demonstrate an economic benefit and potential for sustainable revenue generation and job creation are given priority.

Examples of projects include developing small agribusinesses, implementing production infrastructure, creating direct distribution venues, developing agricultural workforce or providing training and development skills for agricultural business sustainability.

The following projects were awarded grant funding in 2022:

Springfield Community Gardens, Springfield
Sankara Farm, Kansas City
Phi Global Farms, St. Louis
University of Central Missouri – Missouri Innovation Campus, Lee’s Summit
Irresistible Community Builders, LLC, St. Louis
Young Family Farm, Kansas City

More information about the Urban Agriculture Matching Grant can be found at Agriculture.Mo.Gov. To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial assistance, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

