Reporting Missing or Found Livestock in Historic Southeast Missouri Flooding

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) –In light of the recent historic flooding in Southeast Missouri, local residents are encouraged to report missing or found livestock.

To report missing or found (live or deceased) livestock, contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division by reporting online or call at (573) 751-3377. Be prepared to report with the following information as best available:

Your name, phone number, email address, county

Species, quantity & breed/color

Identifying information, such as ear tag numbers, brands, tattoos or any other identifiable marks

If found, exact location such as road name, GPS pin, landmark or nearest address.

If found, date and time found.

To report missing or found pets, contact your local animal control or shelter.

For producers who have deceased livestock due to the flooding, contact your local USDA Farm Service Agency office to inquire about indemnity.

For questions or more information, contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division at animal.health@mda.mo.gov or (573) 751-3377.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department’s website.

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