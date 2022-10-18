The Changing Face of Retail: Digital Tech, Ambience and Sustainability Top In-Store Shoppers’ Wish List

Charting In-Store Trends: Analyzing Evolving Customer Expectations of Physical Stores

Mood Media research reveals 71% of consumers throughout the world now shop in physical stores as often or even more often than before the pandemic.

As consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores in full force, they’re coming back with evolved shopping habits and expectations and seeing both online and offline as part of the same purchase journey.” — Scott Moore, Global CMO, Mood Media