MKThink and Partners Introduce Ocean Plant with First Ever “Edge Fest Community Day” in Outer Richmond
Innovative Place-Makers collaborate to mark the opening of their neighborhood-centric community space at 800 Great Highway with day of festivities open to all.
Our goal is to share with our neighbors a sensory and programmatically rich place that provides joy as a physical antidote to the digital world.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MKThink, an innovation-driven architecture, design, and strategic planning firm, announced today, the introduction of Ocean Plant—a community-centric place-based concept—with the first ever “Edge Fest Community Day” to take place on Saturday, October 15, at the building’s plaza, where Cabrillo meets Great Highway.
— Mark Miller
Concepted by MKThink, Ocean Plant provides a physical space where a dynamic collection of community-based blue companies—organizations that profit responsibly from the ocean—will come together with residents to exchange knowledge and services that inspire one another into an engagement. Programming will include MKThink’s headquarters; RoundhouseONE, specialists in environmental intelligence; Andytown Coffee Roasters; the Ocean Plant Nature Store; an oceanic take on the traditional general store; in addition to other locally-focused product partners. MKThink has also created a community showroom where art exhibits, community discussions, and pop-up retail will be hosted.
“We are very excited to be able to help create a place that brings people back together after a traumatic few years of physical disruption,” said Mark R Miller, FAIA, Chairperson of MKThink and one of the creators behind Ocean Plant. “Our goal is to share with our neighbors a sensory and programmatically rich place that provides joy as a physical antidote to the digital world. Edge Fest is a community event where we’re introducing ourselves to our neighbors.”
Edge Fest derives its name from the new space’s location on the edge of Richmond District and the sea, but also from MKThink’s constant exploration of the intersections of cultural, environmental, architectural, and technological edges encountered in their work.
“Edge, to us, is both a physical and metaphysical place,” Miller says.
Packed with activities for everyone, Edge Fest will kick off with a beach and neighborhood clean-up led by Surfrider Foundation, SF, from 10 am-12 pm. The incredible young ladies of the San Francisco-based all-female high school robotics team, The Missfits, will continue the festivities from 12 pm-4 pm with exciting robotics demonstrations, along with San Franpsycho who'll be bringing on-site screen printing action. There’ll also be a bouncy house, kids' crafts, community organization reps, and live music.
“Our partners and good friends from Andytown will be rocking the magical coffee and special delights, including It’s-It Affogato treats,” said Miller. “All this will be located 100 yards from the surf at Ocean Beach. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
Ocean Plant’s full launch will take place in November at a date to be determined.
About MKThink: Founded in the year 2000 by professional service veterans Mark Miller, Steve Kelley, and Nate Goore, MKThink is an innovation-driven architecture, design, and strategic planning firm. We pride ourselves on creating intelligent places that improve the quality of life for all. Our value lies in helping our clients build less while solving more through the evaluation, renovation, and reuse of existing built environments. The goal: to achieve future-forward solutions that support community strength, health, learning outcomes, and systems optimization. Past clients include Stanford University, WeWork, and The Nature Conservancy, amongst many others. MKThink practices from the Pacific Edge of San Francisco and the Oceanic Edge of Oahu. Learn more at www.mkthink.com.
