Rescheduled Traffic Pattern Change on I-70 between Exit 4 and Exit 5 on October 20

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a change in traffic pattern on Thursday, October 20 between Exit 4 and Exit 5 on I-70 Eastbound, and just beyond Exit 5A on I-70 Westbound. The I-70 Elm Grove Bridges will be reopened and restored to their permanent configuration. Delays may occur between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M on this day. This has been rescheduled from Thursday, October 13 due to inclement weather.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​