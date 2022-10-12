Submit Release
SCDSS Announces New Georgetown County Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Danielle Jones
(803) 898-7248
Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

October 3, 2022 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Delora Vereen as the new Georgetown County DSS Director. She began her new position on September 17th, 2022.

Ms. Vereen began her career with DSS in 2008 as a foster care worker in Marion County. In 2016, she joined the Intensive Foster Care and Clinical Services as a service coordinator in Horry County. She also spent time as a program coordinator in Williamsburg County.

“I am excited to join the ranks of the talented, service-oriented team of county directors in the Pee Dee. I am honored to serve the citizens in Georgetown County,” said Vereen. “I look forward to working together with the community to promote the safety, permanency, and well-being of children, youth, families, and vulnerable adults.”

Ms. Vereen graduated from Terrell’s Bay High School in Marion County. She received her bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Coker College in 2007. She also worked as a psycho-social rehabilitation clinician with the Marion County School District from 2004 to 2008.

For more information on DSS services available for Georgetown County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

 

