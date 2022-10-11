Tuesday, October 11

We’re having driest October since the 1940s in Puget Sound area. Any rain in sight?

We’re only 10 days in, but so far October is proving to be the driest since the 1940s, according to the National Weather Service. No measurable precipitation has fallen in the Puget Sound region as of Monday. Along with that deficit of rain, daily high-temperature records have been falling across the region, according to Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a National Weather Service forecaster. On Friday, Seattle hit 77 degrees. The Bolt and two other fires in the Cascades are contributing to smoky skies in Western Washington. On Tuesday, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency labeled Pierce County air as moderately unhealthy, particularly for people sensitive to air quality. It’s not going to get better anytime soon. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Cheyenne Boone)

Extreme heat could make parts of Asia, Africa uninhabitable in decades

By the year 2100, extreme heat events will make parts of Asia and Africa uninhabitable for up to 600 million people, the United Nations and the Red Cross said Monday. Projected death rates from heat waves are “staggeringly high,” comparable to all cancers or all infectious diseases, according to a report released ahead of next month’s U.N. Climate Change Conference in Egypt by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The report adds to the growing number of studies that show climate change is exacerbating the magnitude and frequency of extreme weather events. Heat waves in the Western United States this year broke hundreds of records after days of triple-digit temperatures and weeks of dry weather. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Akhtar Soomro)

‘We definitely want to be more pro-active’ as flood season nears. Here’s how that will work

Whatcom County will begin mobilizing earlier and providing more communication to the public when flooding is possible, emergency management officials said at a discussion of recent weather disasters. They’re setting a 72-hour action plan and promoting the WhatcomReady.org website with links to information about road closings, river gauge height, available shelter, and other disaster resources when severe weather is imminent. November 2021 saw a series of atmospheric rivers that dumped nearly three times the normal November rainfall on Whatcom County, causing upwards of $200 million in damage and killing one person. Hundreds of people are struggling to rebuild or relocate, and 40 to 60 people remain without permanent shelter, [John] Gargett said. Continue reading at The Bellingham Herald.

