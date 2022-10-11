Linqia Taps Former Pantheon Sr. Director Sarah Fruy as VP of Marketing and Announces a Company Rebrand
Bolstering its leadership, Sarah Fruy brings partnership marketing, branding, and demand generation experience and leads Linqia’s rebranding initiative.
We are confident that the company’s foundation and dedication to brand and creator relationships will help us stand out as the go-to platform of choice for both audiences.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqia, the calm in the chaos of influencer marketing, today announced the appointment of Sarah Fruy to the executive leadership team as the VP of Marketing, and a company-wide rebrand solidifying its position as a fast-growing and powerful influencer marketing platform.
— Sarah Fruy, VP of Marketing, Linqia
Fruy, a seasoned marketing professional with a data-driven growth-focused mindset, joins with nearly two decades of experience in marketing roles and public appearances on the industry speaking circuit that cover marketing, leadership, and relationship building.
Recently named to the American Influencer Council (AIC), Sarah is a respected professional who brings high-level strategic thinking to a rapidly growing company in a somewhat complicated space. With influencer marketing gaining momentum through the past few years, the industry continues to navigate uncharted waters, and Sarah is ripe to lead the charge by leaning into her past experiences. As an AIC Professional Advisor, Sarah vows to share insights from Linqia’s extensive repository of resources - including performance data and benchmarketing reports from the 1000s of campaigns Linqia has produced - in hopes of elevating the industry as a whole.
In her role at Linqia, Sarah is responsible for brand, product and growth marketing, and demand generation.
“Adding Sarah to our executive leadership team was a critical step in expanding our presence and forging new partnerships with brands and influencers,” commented Linqia CEO, Nader Alizadeh. “Sarah is a trusted, forward-thinking, articulate leader with a proven track record of past success. By spearheading our rebranding efforts, Sarah is already acclimated to our company and is thriving in her leadership role.”
On joining Linqia as the VP of Marketing, Sarah said, “The experiences I gained throughout my career were instrumental in preparing me for this role.” Sarah continued, “The rebranding project was a great way to dive deeper into Linqia’s roots and better highlight the uniqueness of our offering. We are confident that the company’s foundation and dedication to brand and creator relationships will help us stand out as the go-to platform of choice for both audiences. Our influencer programs are authentic, innovative, and impactful. We’re also regularly improving our best practices based on extensive a/b and multivariate testing for every campaign, which is something I truly enjoy.”
Upon stepping into her role, Sarah was tasked with leading Liniqia’s rebranding initiative. The focus was a direct result of the company’s continued, but shifting and improved, focus on how the company serves its more than 650 enterprise clients, which include Clorox, McDonald’s, GM, Anheuser-Busch, and Bayer. The rebranding also identified the necessity to foster more mutually beneficial partnerships with creators who, unfortunately, are often taken advantage of in terms of treatment and compensation by other players in this space.
As a part of Linqia’s rebranding efforts, the company revealed its new logo and website, which was designed in part, by listening to its audience and ultimately better serving brands, creators, and partners.
To learn more about the company’s Fortune 500 client roster and how Linqia designs and activates some of the most creative and thoughtful influencer marketing programs, visit the new and improved Linqia website.
About Linqia
Linqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. It is a full-service, tech-enabled platform that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns with inspiring content optimized by metrics-driven confidence.
