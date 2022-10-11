Mood Media Partners with Lightspeed to Provide Integrated Digital Menu Board POS Solution
Lightspeed customers can use the technology pairing to update and display menu, pricing and product information in real time
Mood Media (TSX:MM)
We continue to evolve Mood Harmony and enhance integration capabilities - it's an honor to partner with a company like Lightspeed that's making a meaningful difference to businesses around the world.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mood Media, the world's leading experiential media company that maximizes the Customer Experience and provides value for businesses and brands worldwide, today announced a partnership with Lightspeed, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, to provide Lightspeed customers with a powerful, integrated digital menu board POS solution.
Small and mid-sized restaurants, bars, cafes and coffee shops can now use Lightspeed's advanced POS platform with Mood Media digital menu boards to manage menu items as well as automatically update and display daily specials, pricing, product descriptions, nutritional details, promotions, etc. in real time.
The integration is powered by Mood Media's proprietary, mobile-friendly content management system called Mood Harmony. The Harmony CMS is an all-in-one, centralized, audio and visual solution that lets businesses manage all content across multiple media devices in multiple locations with complete control and consistency across their entire footprint.
"We continue to evolve Mood Harmony and enhance integration capabilities to help augment other leading providers' solutions in the restaurant, retail, grocery, hospitality, healthcare, financial and automotive categories," said Trey Courtney, Mood Media's Global Chief Product and Partnerships Officer. "It's an honor to partner with a company like Lightspeed that's making a real and meaningful difference to businesses around the world."
By integrating Mood Harmony and digital menu boards with Lightspeed POS, a restaurant owner, for example, can change the price of a burger and have that new pricing automatically appear on the restaurant's digital menu boards within seconds. Beyond restaurants, bars, cafes and coffee shops, any merchant who uses digital screens to display store offerings can benefit from the integrated solution.
"We chose Mood Media as our integration partner in part because of their market-leading Harmony platform," said Rose Francois, Lightspeed's Senior Director , Global Product Partnerships & Strategy (Hospitality). "When coupled with our best-in-class and highly adaptable point of sale system, we see a great opportunity to add even more value to our restaurant and retail customers."
About Mood Media
Mood Media is the world’s leading experiential media company that maximizes the Customer Experience and provides value for businesses and brands worldwide. Our fully-integrated solutions leverage advanced digital technology, curated and original creative content, and design expertise to make every shopping and guest experience more personal and more engaging. Serving more than 500,000 customer locations in more than 140 countries, we reach over 150 million consumers each day. For more information, please visit: www.us.moodmedia.com
About Lightspeed
Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
