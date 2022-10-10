Phenom Yachts, LLC establishing operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Phenom Yachts, LLC (Phenom Yachts), a subsidiary of family-owned and South Carolina-basedSportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc., today announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $12million investment will create 149 new jobs.

Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts. Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout. The ultimate goal is to design products that change lives and spark lifelong memories.

Located at 113 Sportsman Way in Summerville, Phenom Yachts’Dorchester County operation will manufacture the company’s premium sport yachts.

Operations are expected to begin by Jan. 1, 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Phenom Yachts team should email resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“Now more than ever, families are looking for a boat that combines both luxury and performance with what they love to do on the water. This need in the boating industry turned into a vision, which became the Phenom Yachts brand. We set out to design a center console like nothing else that has ever been created matched to an elevated customer journey experience.The support from South Carolina and Dorchester County is what has allowed us to bring our vision to life.”- Phenom Yachts Chief Executive Officer and PresidentTommy Hancock

“We are proud of Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc.’s continued success in South Carolina and congratulate them on their newest endeavor with Phenom Yachts, LLC. Their growth is further testament that South Carolina has the business-friendly environment and talented workforce necessary for companies to develop, grow and thrive.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc. is another example of South Carolina-grown entrepreneurship. We congratulate this exciting company on establishing Phenom Yachts, LLC in Dorchester County and know they will accomplish great things in South Carolina and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"The growth in the pleasure boating sector has been phenomenal. We are excited to add Phenom Yachts, LLC as a premiere brand being built with pride here in Dorchester County.”-Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn