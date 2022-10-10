Gov. Henry McMaster to Address Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will address the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force at the group’s first planning session today, Monday, October 10 at 2:00 PM.

The 17-member Task Force, created by Proviso 1.114 of the 2022-23 General Appropriation Act, is tasked with providing the governor and the General Assembly with recommendations for potential reforms to the state’s efforts to recruit and retain teachers in public schools.

The agenda for the meeting can be found here.

The meeting will be streamed live here.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith, members of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

WHAT: Planning meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force

WHEN: Today, Monday, October 10 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: Statehouse grounds, Blatt Building, room 110, Columbia, S.C.

-###-