Update from the Division

7th October, 2022

Pacific Greetings and a Happy World Tourism Day from the Division of Sustainable Tourism!

In celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD) which was commemorated on 27th September, this issue of the Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat brings you highlights of sustainable tourism initiatives around the Pacific on the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’.

As world tourism day returns to focus on the future, we are challenged with rethinking one of the world’s biggest sectors. This means putting people and the planet first by bringing everyone from governments and businesses to local communities together around a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient tourism sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated transformational change within the tourism sector. The journey out of the pandemic is far from over as evident in the numerous activities and partnerships undertaken to prepare borders for reopening, getting industries and destinations ready to welcome visitors and of course paving our way to a prosperous future. With the region opening up again, it is fitting that we stop and celebrate this great industry of ours.

As we journey on, let us join together to welcome Kiribati as the 11th Signatory to the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Commitment. Congratulations Kiribati!

We are pleased to advise that the Draft Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standard is now available and as valued Pacific tourism stakeholders, you are invited to provide feedback on this important initiative. Check the announcements for more information on how you can contribute and have your say in shaping the sustainable tourism pathway for our Blue Pacific.

Shared in this issue are important announcements and upcoming events that could be of interest to you. This also includes an invitation to comment on the draft Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards. Our resource of the month is the publication from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation on ‘Tourism Stories Pacific 2022 – Resilience through Crisis’. The resource was supported by SPTO and tells the stories of our resilience as an industry and as a people. We salute the champions who came forth to be part of this great initiative under the guidance of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. Enjoy!

Please contact sustainable@spto.org for any enquiries