Celebrating Saskatchewan Foster Families

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October as Foster Families Month to celebrate the many contributions of foster families across the province.

"Children and youth in care need a place to call home - no matter how short or long their stay," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Foster families open their homes and hearts to children and youth in times when their families are in crisis. I want to thank all foster families providing essential family-based care, supporting children and helping other Saskatchewan families in need."

The Saskatchewan Foster Families Association (SFFA) manages recruitment, training and support for foster families, in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan. They are currently running several recruitment initiatives across the province to educate and provide information to those interested in becoming foster parents.

"Foster Families Month is a time for us to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions that foster families do for their communities. Their selflessness and commitment to strengthening families in need is not exclusive during the month of October," SFFA Executive Director Deb Davies said. "In opening their hearts, homes, and lives to give back to their communities, the difference they make is noticed every day throughout the year. I want to express my heartfelt thank you to all our foster families."

There are more than 450 foster families currently providing Saskatchewan children and youth a safe, loving home. The Government of Saskatchewan prioritizes family-based care to support the best outcomes for children and youth who cannot remain safely at home. The SFFA's work to recruit and retain foster families is an important component in government's effort to increase the number of approved foster homes in our province.

Anyone interested in learning more about how they can help vulnerable children, youth and their families, or what is required to become a foster parent, is encouraged to call the Saskatchewan Foster Families Association at 1-800-667-7002 or visit www.saskfosterfamilies.ca.

