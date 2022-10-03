Site Selected For Regina General Hospital Parkade

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2022

A new parkade at Regina General Hospital will be built in the northwest portion of the existing visitor parking lot. The facility will improve safety and accessibility for hospital staff, patients and visitors.

“Our government values and appreciates health care workers and the vital services they provide to Saskatchewan people,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “We have heard the concerns raised by healthcare workers, patients and families about the availability and security of parking near the Regina General Hospital and we are pleased to be moving forward with this parkade project.”

Now that a site has been chosen, government will select a lead technical team to take the project through final planning, procurement, design and construction. The team will consist of professionals from different backgrounds, including engineers, Information Management and Technology (IM/IT) experts, and quality and cost consulting advisors. A Request for Proposals is currently open to find this team, and is available on Sasktenders.ca.

"This project is a long time coming and we are pleased to see it move forward,” Regina Northeast MLA Gary Grewal said. "With another major infrastructure investment, our government is supporting industry while enhancing safety and convenience at the Regina General Hospital."

It is anticipated the new parkade will be built through a partial lease procurement model. This means the completed structure would be owned, maintained and operated by a third party, with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) leasing it from that party.

"Once complete, this parkade will offer a much needed upgrade to parking services for the Regina General Hospital," Saskatchewan Health Authority Acting Vice President Infrastructure Information and Support Michelle Mula said. "We look forward to working with the project team to prioritize accessibility, safety and security for staff and patients."

SHA is assessing interim parking solutions to ensure minimal disruption to parking services through the construction of the parkade.

The parkade will include a minimum of 800 stalls and will allow the proponent to include commercial space or additional stalls in their proposal.

