Bombora Maintains Leadership Position in G2’s Buyer Intent Data Tools and Marketing Account Intelligence Reports
B2B data leader also recognized for mid-market capabilitiesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in four G2 reports for fall 2022. Key among these were the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools and the Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence. Bombora has been named a leader in each of those reports for 10 consecutive marking periods, going back to summer 2020.
The company was also named a leader in Mid-Market Buyer Intent Data Tools and Mid-Market Marketing Account Intelligence. Bombora was named in 55 reports total for fall 2022.
G2 reports are based on reviews from Bombora customers. Clients frequently mention how the Bombora Company Surge® product helps them identify new accounts.
“The platform is incredibly intuitive and the user experience is easy to use,” said Ashden K., a marketing specialist for a mid-market company. “My favorite part of the tool is the automatic surge report and net-new account to HubSpot. We come in each Monday with a new set of accounts actively shopping for our services and solutions [and] can pull contacts from those intent companies to ensure our content is in front of them.”
Other users lauded Bombora’s direct integrations. “I like the ability to integrate the data with our entire tech stack. It makes it super easy to make the data actionable,” said an administrator in computer software at an enterprise company.
“Leadership is about consistency, so it is validating for G2 to recognize us for 10 consecutive periods,” said Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick. “We have been intentional in delivering data solutions that are easy to use and integrate across any platform. Our customer reviews speak to the success of this approach.”
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. For more information on Bombora’s inclusion in the G2 fall 2022 reports and access to the reviews, visit Bombora’s G2 page.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
