Jali Medical to Showcase PROTXX Clinic Platform at Neuroscience 2022

MENLO PARK, CA, USA, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo Park, California based precision healthcare technology pioneer PROTXX today announced that Waltham, Massachusetts based neuroscience technology provider Jali Medical will showcase the PROTXX Clinic platform at the Society for Neuroscience 2022 Conference in San Diego, California, November 13-16, 2022 at booth #728.The PROTXX Clinic platform integrates the company's phybrata wearable neurophysiological impairment sensor , machine learning analytics, and cloud-based data services to enhance in-clinic and remote care of patients with complex neurological conditions that can result from injuries, disease, and aging. These conditions include concussions, stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and peripheral neuropathies, all of which can cause patients to suffer from impairments to multiple physiological systems in their bodies. Standard clinical approaches to studying and diagnosing these multiple impairments and monitoring the effectiveness of treatments and rehabilitation either (i) require multiple time-consuming tests carried out by multiple clinical specialists using expensive lab equipment, or (ii) are limited to subjective observations and reliance on patient self-reporting. The PROTXX phybrata sensor enables much easier to use, lower cost, in-clinic and remote precision patient assessments."We are delighted to present the PROTXX Clinic platform to our customers and prospects," said Ali Jalinous, Operations Director at Jali Medical. "We recognize how valuable it is to come together at a premier event such as Neuroscience 2022 to further the exchange of knowledge, technology, and ideas. Together with our partners at PROTXX Inc., we look forward to showcasing the power of quantifiable phybrata data in support of both active monitoring of and further research into digital biomarkers associated with complex neurological conditions."PROTXX CEO and Founder, John Ralston, added: "We are excited to have the opportunity to present the PROTXX Clinic solution with Jali Medical at Neuroscience 2022. Their deep expertise in clinical neurology and research products will create more opportunities to engage with research and clinical partners across the U.S., and will expand the number of patients who can benefit from individualized, quantitative, and remote assessments of a wide range of neurophysiological impairments and response to treatment and rehabilitation."