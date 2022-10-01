CE: the country providing solid support for Macao’s stability and harmony

MACAU, October 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said today, at the National Day reception to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, that the nation was the source of solid support for Macao’s stability and harmony.

Macao was encountering profound changes and a pandemic unseen in a century. After experiencing the turmoil of its impact, Macao people had recognised that Macao and mainland China had been sticking together through the storm, said Mr Ho.

The National Day reception was hosted by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, and was attended by approximately 1,100 guests.

The Chief Executive detailed a number of milestones achieved so far this year by the country. They included: the great success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games; the accomplishments of the Shenzhou 13 and Shenzhou 14 crewed missions to space; and the launch of China’s third aircraft carrier.

Thanks to the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the unremitting efforts of all the people of China, the country had accomplished successes that had amazed the world. In under a month’s time, the 20th CPC National Congress would take place in Beijing, marking a new stage of development for the Chinese people, he added.

The nation served as the solid support for Macao’s stability and harmony, said Mr Ho. President Xi Jinping and the Central Government had always taken an interest in the development of Macao, and fully supported Macao in its epidemic prevention and control work, its economic development, its improvement of people's livelihoods, and its facilitation of harmony in the community.

In his address, Mr Ho mentioned a recent meeting held by Vice Premier Mr Han Zheng, to consider the development of Macao and plan further for it. The Central Government would give its full support to infrastructure construction, as well as to major projects to support people’s livelihoods, adequate economic diversification, and the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. In addition, a series of beneficial policies and measures – such as the resumption of electronically-issued permits for travel to Macao, as well as of tour groups from mainland China to Macao; support for the Macao Light Rapid Transit (LRT) East Line project; and the expansion of Macau International Airport – would be in place to promote the recovery of Macao's economic vitality, and to support people's livelihoods and the economy.

It had been proven that the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle had aligned with the fundamental interests of the country and its people, as well as the fundamental interests of Macao. The principle had received the full support of people from mainland China and Macao, as well as the recognition of the international community, Mr Ho said.

At present, Macao was experiencing a critical period of opportunities for transformational development, while the implementation of "One country, two systems" had entered a new stage. The MSAR Government should fully uphold the principles of “One country, two systems” and “patriots governing Macao”, and maintain the long-term stability and prosperity of Macao. The MSAR Government should always keep in mind that upholding national sovereignty, security and development interests were the underlying elements of the “One country, two systems” principle, said Mr Ho.

Having faced a wave of pandemic-related challenges with the care and full support of the Central Government, the MSAR Government had always adhered to the general principle of “dynamic zero-COVID-19” to suppress any rebound of the pandemic. The MSAR Government had also launched a series of measures to secure employment, stabilise the economy, and to give support for people’s livelihoods, thereby relieving livelihood-related hardships.

In terms of epidemic prevention and control, especially during the wave that started on 18 June, the MSAR Government and all the people of Macao had joined hands to support actively the anti-epidemic measures, so that stability was maintained and risk of infection was quickly suppressed. On behalf of the MSAR Government, Mr Ho expressed his gratitude for the cooperation and support of all Macao people.

While fighting pandemic-related challenges, and relieving livelihood hardships, the MSAR Government had spared no effort in promoting adequate economic diversification. In 2022, Macao commenced the new public tender for casino gaming concessions, to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the gaming industry.

The MSAR Government would take this opportunity to intensify efforts to promote the development of non-gaming elements, and provide motivation for the diversification of the economy in terms of industries such as leisure-related pursuits; tourism; health and well-being -related services; and conferences and exhibitions. In particular, Macao would actively explore overseas markets, in order effectively to change the current situation which had seen limited diversity in terms of place of origin of visitors to the city. Macao would also expedite the development of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure; and steadily promote the development of industries including modern financial services, high technology, big health, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade, and culture and sports.

The Chief Executive said Macao would continue implementing effective epidemic prevention and control measures, and would accelerate economic recovery, expedite adequate economic diversification, strengthen the momentum for economic development, and continuously improve people's livelihoods.

In his National Day address, Mr Ho said the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin had officially opened a new chapter of development, with remarkable results having been achieved under the concerted efforts made during the past year by Guangdong and Macao.

Positive changes have taken place for the Cooperation Zone, ranging from institutional mechanisms to ways of thinking, and from the integration of people's livelihoods to the momentum of development, said Mr Ho. The Macao elements in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin had been strengthened, with the goal of serving Macao, and the path of economic diversification had become clearer.

Mr Ho called for continued adherence to the formative reasons for developing the Cooperation Zone. There should be greater effort to: explore opportunities in a creative manner; achieve new breakthroughs; open up new horizons; accelerate the integration of Hengqin and Macao; pragmatically implement policies; and explore innovations in mechanisms and systems. Effort regarding pressing ahead with development of the Cooperation Zone would take to a new stage the journey toward Macao’s adequate economic diversification, in turn making breakthroughs and achieving substantial results that would demonstrate the vitality of “One country, two systems”.

The impact of the pandemic in recent years had posed great challenges to Macao's economy and society, but the fundamental upward trend of long-term economic development had not changed, Mr Ho stressed.

With the strong support of the Central Government, Macao would definitely be able better to make use of its unique advantages, while continuing to take the initiative in developing the local economy, in promoting diversification, and in improving people's livelihoods, all with the aim of creating a new horizon, said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive lastly quoted President Xi as having said that history and reality show a social revolution often required a long historical process to achieve final victory. Only by looking back at the way we have travelled, comparing others’ paths, and looking at the way forward, could we deeply and accurately see the issues.

Facing changes in the world, in these times, and in history, meant all needed to face up to the difficulties and strengthen their confidence, urged Mr Ho. The MSAR Government would continue its firm implementation of the principle of "One country, two systems", while striving for success in writing a new chapter for that principle, as well as seeing Macao made its due contribution to welcoming the successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress and realising the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Guests attending today’s National Day reception included: Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wa; Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; Mr Chui Sai On; the Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Political Commissar of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Sun Wenju; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; and the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Sam Hou Fai. Also in attendance were: members of the Executive Council and members of the Legislative Assembly; MSAR Government principal officials; and Macao’s delegates to the National People’s Congress, and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

In the morning, the Chief Executive and circa 570 guests had attended the National Day flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square.