CCAC uncovers a case involving a businessman allegedly offering illicit kickbacks for obtaining contracts of delivery service

MACAU, June 24 - The CCAC has unveiled a case involving a local supplier offering kickbacks to the person-in-charge of an international express delivery service company (Macao region) every month for obtaining contracts of delivery service. In addition, the supplier also colluded with a management member of the express delivery service company to falsely declare the number of delivery records in order to gain service fees by fraud.

After investigation of the CCAC, it came to light that the aforesaid local supplier, between 2020 and 2025, offered the then person-in-charge of the express delivery service company (Macao region) no less than HKD20,000 every month as kickbacks for being recommended in bidding, disclosure of bidding prices of competitors and assistance with the renewal of contracts, among others. During that period, the person-in-charge involved received illicit kickbacks amounting to more than HKD1.1 million in total. Moreover, the local supplier and his subordinate even colluded with a management member of the express delivery service company to, for a long time, defraud the company of service fees by falsely declaring the number of delivery records. The three individuals, in collusion, gained more than MOP5 million by fraud.

The four individuals involved allegedly committed active bribery and passive bribery in the private sector under the law of Prevention and Suppression of Bribery in the Private Sector and fraud involving considerably high value under the Penal Code. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up.

The CCAC reminds that offering and accepting of illicit kickbacks not only affects the fairness and integrity of the business environment but also possibly contravenes the law and therefore residents should not defy the law.