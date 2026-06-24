Announcement of the 44th Macao Young Musicians Competition schedule

MACAU, June 24 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 44th Macao Young Musicians Competition is dedicated to the categories of Chinese and Western instruments. The provisional Competition schedule is available on the Macao Young Musicians Competition website at www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM and on the Competition system.

The application period for the Competition closed on 2 June and nearly 1,100 applications were received. The Competition will be held from 25 July to 2 August at the Macao University of Tourism (Mong-Há campus), and, at the Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van (Lote CN6a, Avenida de Vale das Borboletas, Coloane). The “Special Prize Competition” is provisionally scheduled to be held on 6 August (Thursday) at the Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van. All participants must register in person at the competition venue during the designated period by presenting the original copy of their valid Macao Resident Identity Card, otherwise no scores will be given. Participants are advised to check in advance the exact location of the Competition venues in order to schedule their travel time in advance.

Both participants and accompanists must use legal copies of music scores. If the score involves circumstances described in Article 6.3.3, a “Music Score Copyright Declaration” of the Regulations must be submitted via the competition system on or before 15 July. Participants in the Western Percussion Solo and Western Instrumental Ensemble categories and those in the Chinese Percussion Solo and Chinese Instrumental Ensemble categories are required to submit their stage instrument location plan via the registration system by 3 July. For details, please refer to Article 5 of the Regulations (“Loaning Instrument and Warm-up Rooms and Stage Location Plan”), Article 6 (“Competition Instructions and Rules”) and Article 7 (“Notes on Checking In”). For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours or email to cjmm@icm.gov.mo.

For the latest information on the 44th Macao Young Musicians Competition, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.