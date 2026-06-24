“3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” offers additional performances of three programmes due to public demand “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp explores folk music

MACAU, June 24 - The “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), has been highly sought after for various programmes since the first day of ticket sales. Due to the public demand, additional performances will be offered for the programmes “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo”, Sounds of WOODerland, Growing up with Dance 2026 – My City, My Dreams, Family Art Camp and Children’s Creative Camp. Tickets for the additional performances and the “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp will be on sale from 10 am on 27 June (Saturday) through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing.

The additional performances include the Giant Puppetry x Science “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo” by Erth Visual & Physical Inc. at 8 pm on 4 July; the theatre play for babies Sounds of WOODerland by Miracle Lab at 11 am on 5 August, and at 5 pm on 6 and 10 August; and the original children's dance theatre piece Growing up with Dance 2026 – My City, My Dreams by the School of Dance of the Macao Conservatory at 3pm on 12 July. In addition, three additional sessions of the “Family Art Camp” and four additional sessions of “Children’s Creative Camp” will be held during July and August.

In addition, the “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp by the Macao Chinese Orchestra, designated for children aged between 5 and 10, will be held from 16 to 19 July. Young participants will become “Little Chinese Music Warriors” and experience the distinctive sounds of the instruments such as erhu, guzheng, sheng and percussion instruments, while learning scales, rhythm and ensemble techniques.

Musicians from the Macao Chinese Orchestra and the a cappella ensemble “Water Singers” will introduce the four main families of Chinese instruments – wind, bowed-strings, plucked-strings and percussion – and will combine interactive games, creative craft workshops and visits to Macao’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, allowing children to unleash their imagination and potential through a diverse range of learning experiences. The music camp offers morning and afternoon sessions, and participants from both sessions will participate in an “Achievements Sharing Session”, where they will learn stage etiquette and the spirit of teamwork.

On 27 June, each purchase for the additional performances will be limited to a maximum of 10 tickets per performance per person, while each purchase for the “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp, Family Art Camp and Children’s Creative Camp will be limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per performance per person.

Tickets for the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” are now available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. The public can purchase tickets online by categorizing the overviews, dates or titles of the programmes on the ticketing page according to their browsing preferences. A “Children’s Package” is available for some programmes. Spectators who purchase this package must select the corresponding number of tickets. For instance, those who purchase a “Children’s Package for 2” must select two tickets, and so on. Special family discounts are also available. A 40% discount will be offered when purchasing two tickets for the same performance, while a 50% discount will be offered when purchasing three or more tickets for the same performance. Tickets for the “Macao International Children’s Film Festival” will be on sale through the Cinematheque ‧ Passion box office and online booking.

For more information about the activities and discounts, please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.