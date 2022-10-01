Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 / Careless and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3005592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Roaldi

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2022 at 2244 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayne Comolli Rd, Calais VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

VEHICLE 1:

OPERATOR 1/ACCUSED: Iris Rollins-Greene

AGE: 21

SEATBELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Volvo/ XC7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Front end

INJURIES: N/A

VEHICLE 2:

OPERATOR 2: Thelonious Shores

AGE: 16

SEATBELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Subaru/Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Front end

INJURIES: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bailey Comolli Rd in Calais, VT. An investigation revealed Rollins-Greene was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit when she drove into the oncoming lane and struck Shores vehicle head on. While speaking with Rollins-Greene she exhibited indicators of impairment. She was subsequently screened and taken into custody for DUI and Negligent Operation. Rollins-Greene was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2022 @ 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.