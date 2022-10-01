Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 / Careless and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Roaldi
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/30/2022 at 2244 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayne Comolli Rd, Calais VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE 1:
OPERATOR 1/ACCUSED: Iris Rollins-Greene
AGE: 21
SEATBELT: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Volvo/ XC7
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Front end
INJURIES: N/A
VEHICLE 2:
OPERATOR 2: Thelonious Shores
AGE: 16
SEATBELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Subaru/Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Front end
INJURIES: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bailey Comolli Rd in Calais, VT. An investigation revealed Rollins-Greene was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit when she drove into the oncoming lane and struck Shores vehicle head on. While speaking with Rollins-Greene she exhibited indicators of impairment. She was subsequently screened and taken into custody for DUI and Negligent Operation. Rollins-Greene was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2022 @ 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.