Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 / Careless and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3005592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Roaldi                          

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2022 at 2244 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayne Comolli Rd, Calais VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE 1:

OPERATOR 1/ACCUSED: Iris Rollins-Greene                                       

AGE: 21

SEATBELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Volvo/ XC7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Front end

INJURIES: N/A

 

VEHICLE 2:

OPERATOR 2: Thelonious Shores

AGE: 16

SEATBELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE/MODEL: Subaru/Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 1: Front end

INJURIES: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bailey Comolli Rd in Calais, VT.  An investigation revealed Rollins-Greene was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit when she drove into the oncoming lane and struck Shores vehicle head on. While speaking with Rollins-Greene she exhibited indicators of impairment. She was subsequently screened and taken into custody for DUI and Negligent Operation. Rollins-Greene was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being released on a citation.  

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2022 @ 0830       

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

