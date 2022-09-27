UK Logistics Market Report 2022, Industry Outlook, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2027

UK Logistics Market Research Report 2022-2027

Logistics represent the overall procedures of planning, implementing, coordinating resources, and managing the flow of things from the point of origin to the final point of consumption. They can be categorized into several models, such as second-party logistics (2PL), third-party logistics (3PL), fourth-party logistics (4PL), reverse logistics, digital logistics, green logistics, etc., and consist of numerous operations which cover packaging, warehousing, inventory management, security, material handling, inbound and outbound transportation, information integration, supply and demand planning for third-party providers, etc. Logistics services facilitate extremely cost-efficient transportation and storage of liquids, equipment, food products, and intangible goods and assist in optimizing operational costs, streamlining the supply chain process, boosting profitability, improving customer experience, and enhancing efficiency. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, food and beverages, IT, hardware, healthcare, chemicals, construction, automotive, telecom, oil and gas, etc., in the UK.

UK Logistics Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing e-commerce industry and the shifting consumer preferences toward online shopping are among the key factors driving the UK logistics market. In addition to this, the escalating need for reverse logistics operations that include return and refund policies offered by multiple e-commerce platforms with flexible tracking facilities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the development of tech-driven logistics services integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled connected devices that aid in monitoring objects and controlling elements of the transport process remotely is also positively influencing the market across the country. Moreover, the emerging trend of green logistics that ensure sustainability, the elevating utilization of radio frequency identification (RFID), Bluetooth, drone delivery and driverless vehicles, etc., and the rising demand for secure and refrigerated transportation are expected to propel the UK logistics market over the forecasted period.

The report has segmented the market based on model type, transportation mode and end use.

Breakup by Model Type:

• 2 PL

• 3 PL

• 4 PL

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

• Roadways

• Seaways

• Railways

• Airways

Breakup by End Use:

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods

• Retail

• Food and Beverages

• IT Hardware

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Oil and Gas

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North West England

• Yorkshire and the Humber

• West Midlands

• East of England

• South West England

• South East England

• East Midlands

• North East England

• Greater London

• Others

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.