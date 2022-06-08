India Health And Wellness Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India health and wellness market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.45% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Health and Wellness Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The India health and wellness market Industry is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.45% during 2022-2027.
Health and wellness represent the state of complete physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental well-being of an individual. It can be achieved by practicing regular exercises, living a healthy lifestyle, avoiding or limiting the consumption of junk food, etc. Some of the essential aspects of the health and wellness industry include personal care, nutrition, weight management, fitness, preventive or personalized medicines, etc. Besides this, several services based on wellness real estate, wellness tourism, health spas, thermal and mineral springs, etc., are also offered to consumers.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-health-wellness-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, arthritis, cancer, stress-related disorders, etc., is among the primary factors driving the India health and wellness market. In addition to this, the sedentary lifestyles, hectic work schedules, and unhealthy food choices of consumers are further propelling the demand for health and wellness management services across the country. Moreover, the elevating adoption of various healthcare activities, including yoga, meditation, and athletics, is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the growing number of mineral spas operators that use specialized therapeutic waters, such as iodine-bromine and Malkinskaya mineral water, to treat numerous cardiovascular and circulation disorders, asthma, bronchitis, etc., is anticipated to fuel the India health and wellness market over the forecasted period.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/39WvDIz
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
The report has segmented the market based on product type and functionality.
Breakup by Product Type:
Functional Foods and Beverages
Beauty and Personal Care Products
Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products
Others
Breakup by Functionality:
Nutrition & Weight Management
Heart & Gut Health
Immunity
Bone Health
Skin Health
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Browse Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://bit.ly/3wp8WnI
United States Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://bit.ly/3yr8yrE
GCC Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://bit.ly/39jTYYA
Japan Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://bit.ly/3x7eSDm
Alopecia Treatment Market Report- https://bit.ly/3rSaJ1U
Anticoagulants Market- https://bit.ly/3jcF8p9
Patient Handling Equipment Market- https://bit.ly/2XVOeyr
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
kamal.negi@imarcgroup.com