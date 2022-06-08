India Health And Wellness Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

India Health and Wellness Market Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India health and wellness market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.45% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Health and Wellness Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The India health and wellness market Industry is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.45% during 2022-2027.

Health and wellness represent the state of complete physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental well-being of an individual. It can be achieved by practicing regular exercises, living a healthy lifestyle, avoiding or limiting the consumption of junk food, etc. Some of the essential aspects of the health and wellness industry include personal care, nutrition, weight management, fitness, preventive or personalized medicines, etc. Besides this, several services based on wellness real estate, wellness tourism, health spas, thermal and mineral springs, etc., are also offered to consumers.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-health-wellness-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, arthritis, cancer, stress-related disorders, etc., is among the primary factors driving the India health and wellness market. In addition to this, the sedentary lifestyles, hectic work schedules, and unhealthy food choices of consumers are further propelling the demand for health and wellness management services across the country. Moreover, the elevating adoption of various healthcare activities, including yoga, meditation, and athletics, is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the growing number of mineral spas operators that use specialized therapeutic waters, such as iodine-bromine and Malkinskaya mineral water, to treat numerous cardiovascular and circulation disorders, asthma, bronchitis, etc., is anticipated to fuel the India health and wellness market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/39WvDIz

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market based on product type and functionality.

Breakup by Product Type:

Functional Foods and Beverages

Beauty and Personal Care Products

Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

Nutrition & Weight Management

Heart & Gut Health

Immunity

Bone Health

Skin Health

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Browse Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://bit.ly/3wp8WnI

United States Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://bit.ly/3yr8yrE

GCC Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://bit.ly/39jTYYA

Japan Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market- https://bit.ly/3x7eSDm

Alopecia Treatment Market Report- https://bit.ly/3rSaJ1U

Anticoagulants Market- https://bit.ly/3jcF8p9

Patient Handling Equipment Market- https://bit.ly/2XVOeyr

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.