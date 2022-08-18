India Dog Food Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

India Dog Food Market Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Dog Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The India dog food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.61% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Dog food is a specifically formulated food intended for the consumption of dogs and related canines. It includes meat, fish, grains, cereals, poultry, and water that helps maintain their health. It aids in boosting immunity, strengthening muscles, reducing digestive disorders, and promoting the overall development of dogs. Apart from this, dog food also provides a shiner coat and bright and healthy eyes and skin to dogs.

India Dog Food Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders in dogs, along with growing concerns about their health among pet parents in India, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. The rising focus of pet parents on providing nutrients rich food to keep their pets healthy is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. In addition, the easy availability of packaged dog food on e-commerce platforms through the vast catalog to choose from, doorstep delivery, and secured payment gateways make it convenient for pet parents to arrange food. Apart from this, the availability of customized products according to dog needs is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in India. Furthermore, rising income levels and increasing inclination towards dogs for companionship and affluent status are strengthening the growth of the market.

India Dog Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

• The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Dry Dog Food

• Dog Treats

• Wet Dog Food

Breakup by Pricing Type:

• Premium Products

• Mass Products

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

• Animal Derived

• Plant Derived

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

