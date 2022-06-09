GCC Soft Skills Training Market Research Report 2022-2027: Size, Growth, Share and Forecast

GCC Soft Skills Training Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The GCC Soft Skills Training market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.70% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “GCC Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The GCC Soft Skills Training market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.70% during 2022-2027.

Soft skills indicate the individual emotional quotient (EQ), such as personal attributes, communication skills, social intelligence, etc. Professional soft skills training is essential for efficiently communicating in a business environment and managing relationships. It involves teamwork, problem-solving competency, leadership skills, work ethics, adaptability, interpersonal communication, etc. Soft skills training enables individuals to enhance cognitive flexibility, improve critical thinking and creativity, and develop negotiating skills. Compared to hard skills, this program is beneficial in increasing job satisfaction, improving customer service, employee retention, overall work productivity, etc. As a result, soft skills training finds widespread applications across various sectors, including BFSI, hospitality, healthcare, retail, media, entertainment, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-soft-skills-training-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The escalating focus on the comprehensive development of employees in the corporate sector is among the primary factors driving the GCC soft skills training market. Besides this, the launch of several policies by government bodies to minimize the skill gap amongst professionals is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating popularity of these programs in academia as a part of the university module to create lucrative professional opportunities is also catalyzing the GCC market. Moreover, the rising trend of digitization and the inflating integration of soft skills training programs with advanced technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), etc., are expected to bolster the GCC soft skills training market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/38l5anm

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market based on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.

Breakup by Soft Skill Type:

Management and Leadership

Administration and Secretarial

Communication and Productivity

Personal Development

Teamwork

Others

Breakup by Channel Provider:

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Government

Breakup by Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourced

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Transaction Monitoring Software Market- https://bit.ly/3EmOR3m

Security Testing Market- https://bit.ly/3jaDGU9

Smart Stadium Market- https://bit.ly/3BdnCHg

Managed Print Services Market- https://bit.ly/3BbPA6k

App Analytics Market- https://bit.ly/2XPfvCp

Data Wrangling Market Report- https://bit.ly/2Vkgbip

Embedded Analytics Market- https://bit.ly/3qpiAFz

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.