Boston Pads Eclipses 1 Million Property Images In Their Growing Real Estate Database
New England’s largest real-time real estate database now holds over 1,000,000 property photos and 199,765 Boston apartments.
Ultimately, our goal is to be Boston’s definitive source for all accurate and reliable housing market data.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, MA - BostonPads.com has reached another company milestone this week, surpassing 1 million listing images in their evergrowing real estate database. This announcement comes just a few weeks after their database eclipsed 17,000 Greater Boston landlord contacts in yet another company achievement.
— Demetrios Salpoglou
Boston Pads CEO Demetrios Salpoglou points out that this achievement is a testament to how the company has been able to adapt to changes brought about by COVID. “During the pandemic, we saw a hundreds of landlords flock to our platform and seek cutting edge marketing solutions. Digital property images, 3D tours, and video became even more important to effectively market listings, and the team stepped up and delivered. They’ve added nearly 300K photos and 10K videos just in the last 3 years.” He further added, “We gained over 36,000 listings during the pandemic and the momentum continues to go our way as more landlords tell their friends about our unique value proposition.”
Boston Pads has emerged as the leader in local property data and market insights for one of the nation’s most competitive housing markets. By providing real-time listings alongside micro- and macro-market statistics, they are able to create a better user experience for all parties involved. Renters enjoy more accurate and reliable listings while landlords gain access to invaluable market insights to help them maximize NOI and minimize vacancies.
When asked what’s next for Boston Pads, Demetrios had this to say: “We’re very close to hitting 200,000 Greater Boston apartments in our database, which will be a huge company landmark for us. Success is a process, and for us it is has been a twenty year journey. But we’re not resting our laurels, we have some big plans to extend some of our premier data offerings to the Boston investment sales market. Ultimately, our goal is to be Boston’s definitive source for all accurate and reliable housing market data.”
