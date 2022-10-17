Boston Pads Real Estate Database Now Exceeds 200,000 Boston Apartment Listings
New England’s Largest Real Estate Portal Surpasses Their Third Company Milestone In As Many Months
Now that accurate data is in very high demand, we are seeing landlords and property managers flocking to our portal in record numbers due to a highly competitive as well as unpredictable market.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonPads.com has achieved another company milestone by surpassing 200,000 Greater Boston apartment listings in their real estate repository. This latest success comes just weeks after announcing their database surpassed 17,000 landlord contacts in August and 1 million property photos in September.
These latest company milestone’s have occurred during a year when Boston’s apartment rental market is experiencing record low apartment supply figures and record high average rent prices. The market volatility of the past 3 years combined with a poor economic outlook has put a premium on access to real-time market data for landlords and property managers.
“About five years ago we made it a company goal to become the premier source of real-time Boston housing market data. Now that accurate data is in very high demand, we are seeing landlords and property managers flocking to our portal in record numbers due to a highly competitive as well as unpredictable market,” stated Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of BostonPads.com.
Without a doubt, the company’s focus on providing second-to-none housing market data has put them at a competitive advantage in today’s rapidly changing housing market. By providing all stakeholders in Boston’s housing market with real-time data, the platform allows them to make more informed decisions on buying, selling, and renting properties.
With uncertain times ahead, the company is doubling-down on their data-driven approach. “Right now we’re looking to rapidly expand our data solutions on the multi-family and residential sales side of real estate. We’re currently building software that will provide hyper-local real-time data points on median sale prices, average time on market, projected future rents by neighborhood and more.”
