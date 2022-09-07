Boston Pads Real Estate Database Surpasses 17,000 Landlord Records In Latest Company Milestone
New England’s largest real time real estate database now exceeds 17,000 Greater Boston property owners.
We’re incredibly proud of our team and what they’ve been able to accomplish. We gained over 36,000 apartments since the start of the pandemic. ”BOSTON, MA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonPads.com reached another growth landmark earlier this month by surpassing 17,000 landlord records in their Greater Boston apartment database. Their rental repository now holds 199,072 Greater Boston apartments, 448 luxury apartment buildings, 23,795 apartment videos, and more than 1.01 million property images.
— Demetrios Salpoglou
This achievement comes as Boston’s rental market reaches its annual 9/1 peak and apartment availability sits at an all-time low. Both the city’s real-time vacancy rate (RTVR) and real-time availability rate (RTAR) have notched new record lows in 2022. Compared to a year ago these figures are down -77.36% and -76.47% respectively, showing just how drastic the rental market’s recovery has been.
The wild pricing volatility that defined Boston’s apartment rental market over the past 2-3 years has created a stark need for better local data and insights for MA property owners. Boston Pads offers these landlords unmatched private access to hyper-local rental data and exceptional market analytics, which is helpful when markets move unpredictably.
This fact is not lost on Demetrios Salpoglou, owner of Boston Pads. “We’re incredibly proud of our team and what they’ve been able to accomplish. We gained over 36,000 apartments since the start of the pandemic. Even with apartment inventory at record lows, we continue to attract new landlords by providing incredibly valuable local real time data and innovative property owner offerings.”
Over the past year, Boston Pads has launched several new product features designed to help landlords manage their properties more efficiently. These include a proprietary Property Owner Portal (POP), their make an offer feature, and their neighborhood specific Boston rental market data pages. When asked what’s next for landlords on Boston Pads, Mr. Salpoglou had this to offer:
“We have some exciting new features that we’ve been developing on the multi-family side. Soon we’ll be able to offer our property owners deep dive sales data that synergistically integrates with our own apartment data, which will be powerful tool for any landlord. Our goal remains unchanged, we want to provide the most rental and sales data so property owners can make the best decisions possible. That’s been a big part of our mission, and it’s served us well thus far.”
Demetrios Salpoglou
Boston Pads
+1 617-306-5858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other