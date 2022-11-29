Boston Pads Surpasses 27,000 Boston Apartment Keys Across Partner Real Estate Offices

This Latest Company Milestone Improves the Rental Process for Landlords, for Renters, and for Affiliated Agents

BOSTON, MA, US, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Pads , the premier online real estate portal for Greater Boston, recently surpassed 27,000 Boston apartment keys acquired across partner offices. For over 15 years, Boston Pads has helped more landlords rent more of their properties than any other real estate platform in New England- and this latest milestone reinforces Boston Pads offices as the most trusted by Greater Boston landlords.When asked what this means for renters in Boston, CEO Demetrios Salpoglou stated, “This allows us to provide the highest level of service to everyone involved in the apartment rental process. When landlords entrust us with direct access to their units, renters waste less time waiting to view apartments which is a huge pain point for our customers. ”Having access to keys is a vital part of the apartment leasing process- it greatly boosts agent productivity, efficiency, and overall deal volume since real estate agents can show more properties in the shortest period of time. "One of the biggest complaints I hear from agents at working at traditional and virtual brokerages is a lack of keys to show properties," said Salpoglou. "The time wasted coordinating with tenants, or driving around the city to pick up keys that aren't guaranteed to be the correct ones, can be maddening."In recent months, the Boston Pads network has unlocked an unprecedented number of milestones, including the surpassing of 200,000 Boston apartment listings; an achievement that puts them at the top of the inventory aggregation. The unmatched housing market data Boston Pads provides allows landlords make informed decisions about their rental properties, particularly during today's rapidly changing housing market. The company plans to continue to develop innovative tools for their growing network of 17,000+ landlords to effectively manage their properties, and maximize their investments.