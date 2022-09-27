MiaRec Announces Contact Center Sentiment Analysis Dashboard
Our sentiment analysis features help contact centers increase visibility and analyze sentiment across 100% of their customer interactions.”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today MiaRec announced the release of the latest update to its Contact Center Intelligence Platform. MiaRec customers can now access updated dashboarding and reporting designed to provide easy yet granular visibility into the sentiment analysis and scoring of all their customer interactions.
— Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO, MiaRec
The MiaRec Contact Center Intelligence Platform features call recording, automated quality management, and voice analytics to help the thousands of organizations who use the platform to win back time and reclaim revenue through its easy-to-use AI-powered tools. Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec, added “our sentiment analysis features help contact centers increase visibility and analyze sentiment across 100% of their customer interactions. The experience for MiaRec customers is now even more intuitive and serves as another example of our focus to help business leaders optimize their workflows.”
MiaRec Voice Analytics provides AI-driven features such as speech-to-text transcription, keyword analysis, sentiment analysis, auto call scoring, trend analysis, and automatic redaction. With sentiment analysis dashboarding, the platform now allows managers to drill down by location, department, groups, agents, and more to get the information they are looking for quickly and intuitively.
About MiaRec
MiaRec, Inc. empowers organizations around the world with tools that enhance the relationship between company, agent, and customer. MiaRec’s Contact Center Intelligence Platform unifies voice analytics, automated quality management, call recording, and screen recording in one unified solution designed to improve business outcomes by enabling contact centers to save time through automation and transform through tailored business intelligence. MiaRec is an innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording and workforce engagement industries. MiaRec maintains its Silicon Valley headquarters in Campbell, California with offices and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.miarec.com
