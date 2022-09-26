Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,519 in the last 365 days.

Diamanti Upgrades Ultima Accelerator for Hybrid Deployment, Security, Cost Reduction

Diamanti logo

Diamanti

By moving control plane to software, company drives efficiencies and increases automation; Ultima Accelerator OpenShift Edition also strengthens

Ultima’s enhanced High Availability now enables a simplified hybrid deployment model, reducing costs and complexity, and improving operational efficiency.”
— Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey
SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprises can now achieve safer, more efficient performance on Kubernetes nodes. That’s thanks to the upgraded Ultima Accelerator, which offers improved security, performance, and scalability, Diamanti announced today.

Diamanti Ultima Accelerators enable screamingly-fast storage and networking performance for on-premises workloads at scale. By offloading storage and networking I/O traffic from the CPU, enterprise customers free up computer and memory resources and enable greater than 95% host utilization for their workloads.

“Ultima’s enhanced High Availability now enables a simplified hybrid deployment model, reducing costs and complexity, and improving operational efficiency,” said Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey. “At the same time, Accelerator ensures that control plane cluster services are always available. Our team worked hard to make these improvements for our enterprise partners.”

“In this major release of Ultima Accelerator 3.4, we have introduced a software-only control-plane to deploy control planes independent of data center locations to improve robustness and High Availability ” said Diamanti CPO/CTO Jaganathan Jeyapaul (JJ).

Through reduced CPU usage on Kubernetes nodes and better data efficiency through thin provisioning and data footprint optimizations, customers who opt for Ultima Accelerators had already enjoyed transformative improvements. Now the experience is even smoother.

In addition to the improvements listed above, Ultima Accelerator OpenShift Edition customers can now upgrade OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) for Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS (RHCOS) for the latest security enhancements. Ultima Accelerator OpenShift now offers customers a simplified container package installation of Accelerator firmware on Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS. And platform engineers can enable Diamanti OCP Scheduler Pod in HA to mitigate disruption of pod scheduling in case of node failure.

“In this OCP release, Diamanti introduced secondary interface discoverability which allows programmatic access to Diamanti networking end-points in the OCP environments. Diamanti is the industry’s first to introduce this paradigm,” added Jaganathan Jeyapaul (JJ).

About Diamanti
Diamanti is solving the challenges of container-based hybrid clouds with the best in class, enterprise-optimized solution to power their transition to cloud-native technologies. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform, enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Diamanti Upgrades Ultima Accelerator for Hybrid Deployment, Security, Cost Reduction

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.