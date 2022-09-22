Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Footage, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Key Players, and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Decrease in price of lithium-ion batteries

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Forecast to 2030

According to the latest research report by Emergen Research, titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2030,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations market size reached USD 6.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period, Increasing purchase of electronic vehicles, government policies, and financing for expansion of electric vehicle charging stations are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Demand for electric vehicle charging stations is continuously rising due to increased adoption of electric cars across the globe. Rising Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions and other hazardous pollutants due to petrol and diesel transportation led people to shift to electric vehicle, which is expected to drive revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of green and renewable energy is also expected to boost electric vehicle charging stations market growth.

However, high initial setup cost for electric vehicle charging stations is hampering market revenue growth. Initial cost for installing and setting up an EV charging station is high, especially for level 3 and other fast-charging stations. In addition, other expenses related to electricity, manpower, maintenance, permit taxes, and installation of electrical charging equipment are increasing overall expenses to set up an electric vehicle charging station, which is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., Chargepoint, Inc., BP Pulse, Schneider Electric SE, Semaconnect Network, EVGO Services LLC, EVBox Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Shell PLC, Blink Charging Co., Siemens AG, Webasto SE, and Hyundai Motor Company

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, we have included a detailed segmentation of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model and value chain for the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market has also been included in the study. The report covers a market attractiveness analysis for palm oil segments. Product segments and application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented global electric vehicle charging stations market on basis of charging level, charging infrastructure, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Charging level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Level 1 (120V)

Level 2 (208V-240V)

Level 3 (Up to 600V)

Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Normal Charging

Combines Charging Station (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Portable Chargers

Fixed Chargers

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Public

Private

The report is a collection of industry analysts' first-hand data, qualitative and quantitative analysis, inputs from industry specialists, and industry participants throughout the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing variables along with market attractiveness for each segment. The report also includes a qualitative analysis of the impact of market factors on market segments as well as geographies.

Segmentation By Region

North America: The U.S, Canada

Europe: France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry.

