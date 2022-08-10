With 26.5% CAGR, Dental 3D Printing Market Size to Reach USD 12.46 Billion | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing demand to treat these conditions are among some other key factors driving global dental 3D printing Market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global Dental 3D Printing Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Dental 3D Printing industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Dental 3D Printing market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global dental 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand to treat these conditions. Dental 3D printing allows for faster treatment, rapid recovery, and excellent outcomes as 3D printed dental parts and teeth can be accurately produced and engineered for the specific needs of each patient. The application of dental 3D printing is in producing dental crowns that are the most frequently used parts in dental procedures to correct damaged or reproduce missing teeth. With wide variations in teeth structure of different individuals, the use of dental 3D printing can significantly decrease the time and expense needed for creating unique customized dental parts.

Growing geriatric population and increasing demand for 3D printed dental prostheses is a significant factor fueling market growth. 3D printed dental prostheses are more precise than dental prostheses produced through other means and have minimal chances of occurrence of residual structural imperfections and defects, resulting in improved longevity.

These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Dental 3D Printing market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Equipment

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Research Institutes

Major Regions Covered in the Dental 3D Printing Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Dental 3D Printing market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Dental 3D Printing market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Dental 3D Printing industry.

