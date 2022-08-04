Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market 2020, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of spinal disorders is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of spinal disorders. According to the statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), annually across the globe, the number of individuals who experience spinal cord injury lies in the range of 250 000 and 500 000. Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

Such injuries are majorly due to avoidable causes, comprising falls, road accidents, or violence, and individuals experiencing the condition are highly likely to suffer from premature death than healthy individuals, and the survival rate of such patients worst in the low and middle-income economies. Further, spinal cord injury is associated with exposure to developing secondary conditions, such as urinary tract infections, pressure ulcers, muscle spasms, in death deep vein thrombosis, chronic pain, osteoporosis,, which may be incapacitating and at times result in death.

The competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented in nature. The market players are focused on strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their market position. The market players are also focused on enhancing their product offerings to better cater to the changing needs of users and stay competitive. As a result, market players are investing more in research and development to enhance their product offerings. Furthermore, the companies are also collaborating with universities worldwide to support technical development, academic research, and innovation

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

The global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants and surgery devices market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices

Posterior

Interbody

Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior

Posterior

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Non-Fusion Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Artificial Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spinal Fusion & Fixation

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Spinal Decompression

Motion Preservation

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

