Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report 2022-2030, Industry Share, Size, and Forecast

Increasing healthcare expenditure and deployment of more advanced technologies in medical procedures

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 14.06 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and use and integration of newer more sophisticated solutions in medical procedures are factors driving augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market revenue growth.

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

Rising adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare applications can be attributed enhanced ability for healthcare providers and surgeons to provide more effective health services and gain ability to train healthcare personnel more efficiently and effectively are other factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing trend of digitalization and advancements in technologies in the healthcare sector, and ability to extend augmented reality and virtual reality technologies into various other areas of care management such as in cancer treatment and research, in treatment of autism, depression therapy, and virtual reality-based organ models are effective in reducing trauma.

The competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented in nature. The market players are focused on strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their market position. The market players are also focused on enhancing their product offerings to better cater to the changing needs of users and stay competitive. As a result, market players are investing more in research and development to enhance their product offerings. Furthermore, the companies are also collaborating with universities worldwide to support technical development, academic research, and innovation

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Inc., General Electric, Laerdal, EON Reality, Firsthand Technology Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., WorldViz Inc., and VirtaMed AG.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

The global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market on the basis of technology, component, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Augment Reality

Virtual Reality

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Surgery

Training & Education

Behavioral Therapy

Medical Imaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institute

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

